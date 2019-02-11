Despite her absence from tonight's Grammy Awards ceremony, and her disagreements with one of the show's producers Ken Ehrlich, Ariana Grande won big time tonight. As hard as it is to believe, this is the very first time the singer has ever won a Grammy. Sweetener is 2019's best pop vocal album — a much deserved win.

Ari's been nominated many times before. In 2015, she was nominated for best pop duo/ group for her collab with Jessie J and Nicki Minaj for "Bang Bang," and best pop vocal album for My Everything. In 2017, she was also nominated twice for best pop solo performance for "Dangerous Woman," and best pop vocal album for Dangerous Woman. This time around, she also got nominated for two awards.

Aside from winning best pop vocal album, she was also nominated for best pop solo performance. But Ari lost the solo performance title to Lady Gaga and her single, "Joanne (Where Do You Think You're Goin'?)."

While Ari wasn't physically present at the awards show, she made an appearance during the commercial break thanks to Apple Music.

