Amandla Stenberg Is the New Face of Fenty Beauty

Since its launch, Rihanna has assumed an all-encompassing role at Fenty Beauty, as founder, designer, and ambassador. But now the musician is ready to pass the baton for her inclusive, buzzy brand. As of last night, actor and activist Amandla Stenberg has been named the official ambassador for Fenty.

The 20-year-old will be Fenty's first ever celebrity face (aside from Rihanna), and was reportedly picked for her longstanding advocacy towards diversity and inclusion. "I wanted to become a part of the Fenty Family because it's one of the few beauty brands that make me feel like myself," Stenberg said in a release. "Fenty Beauty's whole ethos makes me feel empowered and excited to let different facets of myself shine."

The actor, who has starred in the likes of The Hunger Games, The Hate U Give, and The Darkest Minds, further revealed their favorite Fenty products: "Match Stix Matte and Shimmer Skinsticks are wonderful for on-the-go highlighting and bronzing, and I'm always about having a lil glow going," she said. "Plus, they stick together with magnets, which ensure they'll never break apart in your bag."

As the new face and representative for Fenty Beauty, Stenberg will be part of campaigns advertisements, as well as social media promotions for Fenty across the world.