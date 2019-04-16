Who knew that sinning could look so chic? Aly & AJ seek redemption in a big, empty house filmed with vintage-looking filters in the new video for their hooky single "Church."

The clip, directed by Alex Ross Perry, showcases the Michalka sisters moving fluidly throughout, donning an array of coordinated, fashion-forward looks. The song's lyrics "I need a little church" highlight the moments in life where, despite all manner of searching, you can't find yourself amid nightclub strobe lights, in a lover's bed, or after the last sip of a bottle. But in the song's soothing electronic production, Aly & AJ propose that there's a remedy for all the versions of you that exist. For the video, they embody these multiplicities through fashion, offering a little something for everyone: latex and/or vinyl for the unrepentant sex kitten in you; clean lines and red lips for the business bitch in you; and when you really need to get honest and lay it all bare, there's nudity.

Perry tells PAPER that working with the sisters, whose "Church" headlines their Sanctuary EP out in May, is an intuitive process guided by "full trust." This makes sense given the video's seamless sense of symmetry. "Also, they know what they want," he adds. "They know how they want to be shot, framed, and what energy they want to put forth. That ends right where I begin."

Watch Aly & AJ's "Church" video below, for a look inside their ministry, which will surely heal, as they sing, "all the places where it hurts."