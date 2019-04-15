Cancel your gym membership, because clubbing is the new wellness craze. Alexander Wang says so! The designer's fifth collection with Adidas Originals stays true to his always-partying ethos, and demands that late night dancing be taken seriously as a sport.

Adidas Originals x Alexander Wang season five includes nostalgic 80s-style "club leisure" looks straight out of a home fitness video, and the campaign fittingly features four professional dancers choreographed by Tanisha Scott — best known for her work with Rihanna and Beyoncé.

We're fans of the vintage looking sneakers, as well as those classic Miami Vice pink, purple and white colorways. Also, more athleisure campaigns should feature scrunchies!

Bye bye, Equinox. Adidas Originals by Alexander Wang season five drops in stores April 20.

View all the looks, below.