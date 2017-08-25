Back in 2015, Jennifer Risinger started an online petition for MAC Cosmetics to create a makeup collection inspired by our dearly departed RnB princess, Aaliyah. Risinger wrote that Aaliyah was a big fan of MAC (her favorite lipstick colors were apparently Chelsea and Cherry, in case you were wondering), and that she'd been in communication with Aaliyah's brother Rashad Haughten, who was enthusiastic about the collaboration. "Aaliyah stands for MAC's mission of 'All ages, All races, All sexes," she wrote. "Help us bring her legacy & memory to new generations & the legions of diehard fans in a different format than her legacy has ever been given before." 26,218 signatures later, Risinger's wish is coming true. MAC, who had great success with their Selena-inspired line last year, announced that Aaliyah Collection would hit the shelves in 2018.





MAC's Senior VP of Global Communications Catherine Bomboy Doughtry told Fashionista, "There is a certain something about each of our collaborators that inspires MAC — with Aaliyah it was the incredible passion from her fans that was everywhere we turned." She continued:

"We admire Aaliyah because she was a not only an exceptionally talented artist, but a risk-taker and innovator who still influences the worlds of music, fashion and beauty. She continues to be a role model whose legacy inspires us all to follow our hearts. We are honored the family trusted MAC to bring Aaliyah and her fans' vision to life. We made a lot of people really happy today and that feels good."

When the praises go up, the blessings come down! There are no details yet about what products will be included in the line, so in the mean time, we can revisit her iconic videography and dream of green glitter lipstick...









Splash image via Getty