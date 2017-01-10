So Boy George, Rami Malek, and A$AP Rocky walk into a photo shoot...Okay, this is not the setup to a terrible joke, but rather for Dior Homme's new ad campaign. The three stars, plus model Ernest Klimko, will be appearing in the Summer 2017 series, shot by William Vanderperre. Rocky, of course, has posed for Dior before, but this will be the first high-fashion splash for Mr. Robot star Malek.

The brand also launched their official Instagram today, @DiorHomme featuring shots and videos from the new campaign.





Splash photo by Williams Vanderperre courtesy of Dior.

