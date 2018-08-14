The world's largest queer drag and music festival, Bushwig, is returning to Brooklyn this year taking over Knockdown Center September 8th & 9th.

Bushwig announced the full lineup for this year's event and it's headliners include RuPaul's Drag Race alums Sasha Velour, Alaska Thunderfuck, Aja, and the legendary Lady Bunny along with live music from Bottoms, Eartheater, Macy Rodman and DJ sets from Wolfgang Tilmans, Skyshaker from Qween Beat, The Carry Nation, and Mazurbate. The festival will feature two stages this year with 23 hours of non-stop drag performances spread across both days.

Bushwig has prided itself on bringing in some of the hottest names on the verge of drag super-stardom with previous performers included reigning Drag Race queen Aquaria, Sasha Velour and Aja. In keeping with that spirit, here are some names to look out for this year:

Photo by Maro Hagopian Art Direction by Sasha Zabelina Amber Valentine

Check out the full lineup below and get your tickets here:

Music Bottoms

Eartheater [Pan]

Macy Rodman

Just Dosha

Sateen

Dezi5

Will Sheridan

Mary: Cabaret

DJ Wolfgang Tilmans - The Carry Nation - Ryan Smith [Wrecked] - JD Samson - Skyshaker [Qween Beat] - Michael Magnan - Justin Cudmore - Jacob Meehan [Buttons] - Lady Bunny - DiCap - Amber Valentine - VVICKY - Lemon Verbena - Mazurbate - Yas Mama - GAG - Protopapa - Uncle Larry

Drag Sasha Velour

Alaska Thunderfuck

Lady Bunny

Aja

Thorgy Thor

Pearl

Boulet Brothers

Horrorchata

Dida Ritz

Scarlet Envy

Merrie Cherry

Untitled Queen

Charlene

Panthera

Kat Wilderness

Rify Royalty

Miz Jade

K James

Emi Grate

Ragamuffin

Patti Spliff

Marti Gould Cummings

Tyler Ashley

West Dakota

Lucy Balls

Daphne Always

Lee Valone

HaraJuku

Lucky Stiff

Magenta

Salami Sisters

Haus of Fem-Anon

Miss Toto

Sasha Kills

Moon Baby

Hystée Lauder

Miss Malice

Darlinda Just Darlinda

Glace Chase

Pierretta Viktori

Neon Calypso

Andro Gin

Mini Horrorwitz

Candy Sterling

BeBe Deluxe

Eileen Bothways

Sweaty Eddie

Virgil III

Angelica Sundae

Mikey Dallas

Sookie Sterling

Remy Black

Soigne

DiDi Disco

Fox Squire

Elle Emenopé

SISISUPERSTAR

Maxxx Pleasure

Annie B. Frank

Lady Simon

Shiny Penny

Jenn D'role

Lebrian

Papi Churro

Mary Con

Bella Moon

Mahlae Balenciaga

Jupiter Velvet

Zoa

Ebony Cox

Jack Rabid

Ali Beau

Kelsey Dagger

Gay Henry

Shanita Bump

Space Babe

Ari Kiki

Theydy Bedbug

Flower Tortilla

Vigor Mortis

Erika Klash

Stella Meltdown Pinwheel

Sherry Poppins

Vicky DeVille

Miz Diamond Wigfall

Tricia Lust

Mandy Quinn

Just JP

Opulence

Serena Tea

Daphne Bohemien

Chantal Cocorico

Devo Monique

Sophiella DaVinci

Crystal Mesh

Queen Robert

Blake Deadly

Adele Computer

Dusty Moorehead-Malletti

Sham Payne

Tiffany Jones

Mary Jane Styles

Gogina Bambina Inventor

Qhrist with a Q

Mahal Kita

Sandy Devastation

Eve Deluxe

Cream Victoria

Salvadora Dalí

Rhedd Rhumm

Irregular Girl

Charli Deville

Aurora Gozmic

Dottie Dangeffield

Sherry Duvall-Covington

Nicky Doll

Veronica Viper

Alice Cooter

Bibingka Mama

Victoria Precise

Lasana Shabazz

Desiree Dik

Stella Marbles

Juanita LaBanjee

Vivien Gabor

Civilization

Paradox Rei

Strawberry

Yoya

Vic Sin

Saint The Sinner

Gemma Bubblegum

Violencia Exclamation Point

Chris Tyler

Cleo Berlin

SOL

Warhola Pop

Ms. Ter

God Complex

Persephone Von Lips

Esther

Baby Love

Cola Love

Miss Taint

Chutney Spears

Pearl Harbor

Dynasty

Desiré Declyne

Gary Carmichael

Laé D. Boi

Ellipsis Queen

Grace Shush

The Night Bus

Baby Lame

Freida Slaves

Margo Marshall

Barbs

Yoko Fomo

Geogia Tasda

Fantasy Grandma

Photo via Bushwig