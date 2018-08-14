The world's largest queer drag and music festival, Bushwig, is returning to Brooklyn this year taking over Knockdown Center September 8th & 9th.
Bushwig announced the full lineup for this year's event and it's headliners include RuPaul's Drag Race alums Sasha Velour, Alaska Thunderfuck, Aja, and the legendary Lady Bunny along with live music from Bottoms, Eartheater, Macy Rodman and DJ sets from Wolfgang Tilmans, Skyshaker from Qween Beat, The Carry Nation, and Mazurbate. The festival will feature two stages this year with 23 hours of non-stop drag performances spread across both days.
Bushwig has prided itself on bringing in some of the hottest names on the verge of drag super-stardom with previous performers included reigning Drag Race queen Aquaria, Sasha Velour and Aja. In keeping with that spirit, here are some names to look out for this year:
Photo by Maro Hagopian
Art Direction by Sasha Zabelina
Amber Valentine
Music
Bottoms
Eartheater [Pan]
Macy Rodman
Just Dosha
Sateen
Dezi5
Will Sheridan
Mary: Cabaret
DJ
Wolfgang Tilmans - The Carry Nation - Ryan Smith [Wrecked] - JD Samson - Skyshaker [Qween Beat] - Michael Magnan - Justin Cudmore - Jacob Meehan [Buttons] - Lady Bunny - DiCap - Amber Valentine - VVICKY - Lemon Verbena - Mazurbate - Yas Mama - GAG - Protopapa - Uncle Larry
Drag
Sasha Velour
Alaska Thunderfuck
Lady Bunny
Aja
Thorgy Thor
Pearl
Boulet Brothers
Horrorchata
Dida Ritz
Scarlet Envy
Merrie Cherry
Untitled Queen
Charlene
Panthera
Kat Wilderness
Rify Royalty
Miz Jade
K James
Emi Grate
Ragamuffin
Patti Spliff
Marti Gould Cummings
Tyler Ashley
West Dakota
Lucy Balls
Daphne Always
Lee Valone
HaraJuku
Lucky Stiff
Magenta
Salami Sisters
Haus of Fem-Anon
Miss Toto
Sasha Kills
Moon Baby
Hystée Lauder
Miss Malice
Darlinda Just Darlinda
Glace Chase
Pierretta Viktori
Neon Calypso
Andro Gin
Mini Horrorwitz
Candy Sterling
BeBe Deluxe
Eileen Bothways
Sweaty Eddie
Virgil III
Angelica Sundae
Mikey Dallas
Sookie Sterling
Remy Black
Soigne
DiDi Disco
Fox Squire
Elle Emenopé
SISISUPERSTAR
Maxxx Pleasure
Annie B. Frank
Lady Simon
Shiny Penny
Jenn D'role
Lebrian
Papi Churro
Mary Con
Bella Moon
Mahlae Balenciaga
Jupiter Velvet
Zoa
Ebony Cox
Jack Rabid
Ali Beau
Kelsey Dagger
Gay Henry
Shanita Bump
Space Babe
Ari Kiki
Theydy Bedbug
Flower Tortilla
Vigor Mortis
Erika Klash
Stella Meltdown
Pinwheel
Sherry Poppins
Vicky DeVille
Miz Diamond Wigfall
Tricia Lust
Mandy Quinn
Just JP
Opulence
Serena Tea
Daphne Bohemien
Chantal Cocorico
Devo Monique
Sophiella DaVinci
Crystal Mesh
Queen Robert
Blake Deadly
Adele Computer
Dusty Moorehead-Malletti
Sham Payne
Tiffany Jones
Mary Jane Styles
Gogina Bambina Inventor
Qhrist with a Q
Mahal Kita
Sandy Devastation
Eve Deluxe
Cream Victoria
Salvadora Dalí
Rhedd Rhumm
Irregular Girl
Charli Deville
Aurora Gozmic
Dottie Dangeffield
Sherry Duvall-Covington
Nicky Doll
Veronica Viper
Alice Cooter
Bibingka Mama
Victoria Precise
Lasana Shabazz
Desiree Dik
Stella Marbles
Juanita LaBanjee
Vivien Gabor
Civilization
Paradox Rei
Strawberry
Yoya
Vic Sin
Saint The Sinner
Gemma Bubblegum
Violencia Exclamation Point
Chris Tyler
Cleo Berlin
SOL
Warhola Pop
Ms. Ter
God Complex
Persephone Von Lips
Esther
Baby Love
Cola Love
Miss Taint
Chutney Spears
Pearl Harbor
Dynasty
Desiré Declyne
Gary Carmichael
Laé D. Boi
Ellipsis Queen
Grace Shush
The Night Bus
Baby Lame
Freida Slaves
Margo Marshall
Barbs
Yoko Fomo
Geogia Tasda
Fantasy Grandma
Photo via Bushwig