Just one day after releasing the video for his Migos-assisted "Blue Cheese," rap's elder statesman 2 Chainz has dropped a visual for yet another Pretty Girls Like Trap Music single, "Sleep When U Die." The song, which samples Travis Scott's "Antidote" is a straightforward motivational #thrive rap about working your ass off and enjoying the fruits of your labor, which are on full display in the Dubai-shot music video.

Watch "Sleep When U Die" below...