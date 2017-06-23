Lucky us! 2 Chainz has dropped his third music video in as many days for yet another track off Pretty Girls Like Trap Music, "Trap Check," following up his visuals for "Sleep When U Die" and "Blue Cheese." The video shows beloved rap dad playing an elaborate, bloody game of human chess, where men and women in black and white face paint battle it out while 2 Chainz checks off a list of his trap credentials.

Watch the video for "Trap Check" below...