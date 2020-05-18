Quarantine can't stop the Jonas Brothers. The trio just dropped a new music video for their single "X," which came out last week, and it's totally CDC-approved.

Featuring Colombian singer Karol G, the music video was shot and produced from the comfort of home, with the help of directors via Zoom . The band makes social distancing fun — grooving to the high energy track via their own mobile devices. Essentially a TikTok.

JoBros and Karol G had a similar set-up yesterday when they performed the track for the Class of 2020's Graduate Together festivities. In an Insider interview , Kevin Jonas admitted the catchy track, which was released alongside the slower " Five More Minutes ," is constantly in his head, and it's easy to understand why. The song's cheeky lyrics urging a kiss in the same room of an ex help make "X" a saucy summer party hit, even if said parties may be held indoors.

Stream "X" and "Five More Minutes," below.