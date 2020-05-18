Quarantine can't stop the Jonas Brothers. The trio just dropped a new music video for their single "X," which came out last week, and it's totally CDC-approved.
Featuring Colombian singer Karol G, the music video was shot and produced from the comfort of home, with the help of directors via Zoom. The band makes social distancing fun — grooving to the high energy track via their own mobile devices. Essentially a TikTok.
JoBros and Karol G had a similar set-up yesterday when they performed the track for the Class of 2020's Graduate Together festivities. In an Insider interview, Kevin Jonas admitted the catchy track, which was released alongside the slower "Five More Minutes," is constantly in his head, and it's easy to understand why. The song's cheeky lyrics urging a kiss in the same room of an ex help make "X" a saucy summer party hit, even if said parties may be held indoors.
Stream "X" and "Five More Minutes," below.
