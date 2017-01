Kamaiyah, one of the best new rappers of The Year We Don't Talk About Anymore is setting a decidedly grown and sexy tone for 2017 with her new video for "Freaky Freaks." In the video, Kamaiyah throws down in a silk robe, waving a champagne flute at a freaky pajama party under a cascade of balloons. Luxuriate in these Nate Dogg and Warren G vibes below...