Travis Scott has certainly garnered a reputation for going very, very hard at shows and subsequently fucking himself up, but now it seems he's encouraging fans to do the same. Let me put it to you like this, if Travis Scott told you to jump off a bridge would you do it? Apparently so.

At his New York city concert last night at Terminal 5, Travis's stans were out in force and really wanted to do the most to get his attention. One in particular took it to the next level and climbed down off the balcony, only to quite clearly panic. Luckily, Trav was there to egg him on.

"I see you," he said, while requesting track "A-Team", "but are you gon' do it? I ain't gon' lie. Turn the lights on. Don't be scared. They gon' catch you. Don't be scared. Don't be scared!"



The fan fell into the mosh pit, breaking his leg.

Out of the kindness of his heart and likely to avoid a lawsuit, Travis Scott then took off one of his rings and told his security to "pick him up" and put "the fucking ring on his finger."

Queue more fans on the balcony. Of course.

What the greatest part of all of this? I give you:

Too fast, too furious.

Image via Getty

