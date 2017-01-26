A satirical website, tomilahren.org, has recently popped-up, and it allows you to donate to groups such as Planned Parenthood, ACLU and the Coalition to Stop Gun Violence -- all in Tomi Lahren's name!

Best known for her controversial segment "Final Thoughts" on digital network The Blaze, Lahren has openly voiced her conservative views on topics including gun control, climate change, as well as gay and reproductive rights. She even once came for Jay and Bey, so do with this website what you will.

Header via Twitter

