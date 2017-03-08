For years we've known that times of upheaval often produce great art and now many of our most talented creatives are not merely commenting on what's happening but fighting on the frontlines. In the following pages meet six women whose activism is just as vital as their work.
Production: Stephanie Porto for The Pull
Casting: Jorge Wright for The Pull
Set Designer: Lauren Nikrooz
Hair: Amy Farid using OUAI Haircare at Honey Artists
Hair Assistant: Sheena Jones
Makeup: Ayami Nishimura using MAC Cosmetics at The Wall Group
Manicurist: Naoko Saita at Artlist NY using Chanel Le Vernis