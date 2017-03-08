London-born Victoria's Secret model Leomie Anderson, 24, is the founder of LAPP The Brand, a clothing label and blog that aims to empower women through fashion and provide an open platform for discussing women's issues. The brand's popular "THIS P***Y GRABS BACK" unisex hoodie, inspired by signs held at campaign season protests in response to Donald Trump's now-infamous remarks, was recently worn by Rihanna at the Women's March in New York City.

What causes are you most passionate about?

I'm very, very passionate about female empowerment and women's rights. We do so much, we're so powerful, we're so intelligent, but I feel like we're either dumbed down, we're erased, or we have so many negative things thrown at us. You have amazing athletes like Serena Williams being critiqued about their physique and who they go out with. Stuff like that gets me angry because women are more than just their physical appearance.