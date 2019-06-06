Fashion
Music

Taylor Swift's Merch Typo Launches Fan Easter Egg Debate

Sandra Song
4h

Taylor Swift has the internet buzzing thanks to a typo spotted on some of her limited-edition "Me!" merch.

Fans began noticing that some of the text has a misplaced apostrophe that means the shirt reads, "Your'e the only one of you." And the clowning was almost immediate.

"EXCUSE ME! I've had this shirt for nearly a month and you're telling me it's had a typo THIS WHOLE TIME!!" one fan wrote. Another added, "Typo on Taylor Swift's new merch proves the your/you're epidemic is even graver than previously reported."

Granted, some fans don't even really seem to care that much — they were happy to just rep the new shirt.

However, some fans have started speculating that the typo may have been totally intentional. After all, Swift is the queen of an Easter egg and, as noted by BuzzFeed, some of the merch is punctuated properly.

With that said though, some still remain skeptical.

Whatever the truth is, at least we've been provided with an endless stream of "spelling is fun" jokes.

Photo via Getty

