Queen of 2017 SZA is currently on a headlining tour promoting her CTRL album, and has been sharing videos and photos on social media along the way to give us a peak of her life behind the scenes. Last night she blessed us with something extra special: her lip synching an unreleased verse from 'Love Galore' in which she sings about cleansing her aura while dancing with a sage stick and a bottle of Hennessy. Yes. This is the mood we need on this Monday morning.





