But she looks like a million bucks! [earlboykins]
Don't you dare judge me [nochillatall]
That sticky icky [shitmemesforshitteens]
My four moods [nochillatall]
This cat has a special bib for eating corn and I can't get a text back [weirdwideweb]
Worst Cooks in America is why I still have a television [mensrightsactivia]
Look what you made me do [mensrightsactivia]
Deceased [blacktwittercomedy]
There's gotta be a better way [mensrightsactivia]
When you bring up the patriarchy [nochillatall]
Mood [weirdwideweb]
: ) [anon]
Let her help! [mensrightsactivia]
This is what I see when I get sleep paralysis [mensrightsactivia]
Just keep scrolling, she wouldn't want you to see her like this [fuckyeah1990s]
It's better this way [nochillatall]
Lightning round:
Have a great week everybody!