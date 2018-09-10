Sandy Liang is a native New Yorker, and her garments have always paid tribute to her neighborhood (she's previously said she was inspired by "Chinatown grandmas"). Liang's presentations are repeatedly warm, welcoming, and held downtown, featuring models who live and work on the Lower East Side. But this season, Liang finally got access to a venue she's long wanted to use — her father's restaurant Congee Village, an LES institution.

Models lounged in Liang's frothy dresses and trademark outerwear, which were rendered in a color palette you might find in a box of macarons. There was Chinese beer and rose-flavored lemonade, and the tables were laid with fried rice and tea. And for the lookbook (which the designer distributed in the form of take-out menus), photographer Kathy Lo shot models on a neighborhood street, complete with blooms from go-to florist Brrch Floral. The crew includes Mission Chinese owner Danny Bowien, artist Maia Ruth Lee (who, in addition to her incredible work, is known for walking the Eckhaus Latta runway pregnant), and Liang regulars Coco Baudelle and Kate Bowman.

Photography: Kathy Lo (Courtesy of Sandy Liang)