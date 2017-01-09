Over the weekend, Twitter went crazy for one kind of uncomfortably sensual video of a man the Internet-at-large is now calling "Salt Bae" -- and, holy shit, does his sprinkle wrist make us feel all weird inside.





Salt Bae, a Turkish chef named Nusret Gökçe who owns a chain of six steakhouses, already had a pretty decent Instagram following, but went full-blown viral after a new video of him sprinkling salt on a perfectly deboned steak became a meme to illustrate the moments when you're being the most.

Adding a little Caucasian to your cv before sending it off pic.twitter.com/VAwoCTCLQO

— THELMZKITCHEN (@thelmzkitchen) January 8, 2017

When someone is making plans you have no intention of going to, so you add "what time?" For decoration

https://t.co/PwAJ3HhrNO

— M E L A T O (@tuche616) January 7, 2017

When your sibling is already getting shouted at and you remind your mum of other bad things they have done pic.twitter.com/X8Z4zXeRyX

— #2KGIVEAWAY (@90sTalha) January 8, 2017

My friends: Do you have to be so dramatic?

Me: pic.twitter.com/2yM7V7Ngt4

— Jen (@jeniece_es) January 8, 2017

You vs the man she tells you not to worry about pic.twitter.com/QeXqj8upj2

— ™ (@elBeardedBandit) January 7, 2017

Couple that with a bunch of observations related to proper loving, and you've obviously got a bonafide social media superstar. Take note, boys.

When #Saltbae got you feeling some kind of way. Just need some 90s RnB slow jamz with thishttps://t.co/hDwQ2zBlyz

— Andrien Gbinigie (@EscoBlades) January 8, 2017

I know #saltbae's foreplay game is immaculate.

— The Kitchenista (@MissAngelaDavis) January 7, 2017

And who could blame the Internet? Especially after a deep dive through his trove of meat-spanking, grill slapdowns and tri-tip waggling videos that can only be described as "foodporn" -- emphasis on the "porn."

Why does this seem so sexual pic.twitter.com/2oGFFhxT28

— #YourBoyWeNotSocks (@WeNotSocks) January 7, 2017

Nah mane how he just twist that damn bone out? I wonder does he teach knife skills #saltbae pic.twitter.com/YODAwdTzAm

— Fat and Boujee (@SimplyShimada) January 8, 2017

Don't ask me what he's doing.

I don't know, but I like it...#SaltBae pic.twitter.com/L56oXcmGpC

— Nneka O. 🇳🇬 (@Playm8z) January 8, 2017



And it also doesn't hurt that he bears a striking resemblance to The Fairly Odd Parents's Juandissimo Magnifico.

#saltbae is just Juandissimo Magnifico with shades. The jig is up. pic.twitter.com/r8x6Zps8BM

— lauryn trill (@OmnipotentMeesh) January 8, 2017

Like...

Help.