As if you needed another reason to pick up and move to Los Angeles, it is officially the only city in our nation where you can get a tarot card reading from one of the stars of the most iconic teen witch movie of all time, The Craft (nice try Teen Witch, but you never made any adolescent girl come out to their parents as a Wiccan). A reporter from LA Weekly went to Echo Park's House of Intuition to lavish crystals, sage and tarot readings on her heartbroken friend, and who did she find on the other side of a candlelit table than Rachel True, aka your girl Rochelle! Of course, she seized the opportunity to buy her a drink.

It turns out that Rachel was always into the more metaphysical side of things, being born with a natural intuitive ability. "The (tarot) cards... help me articulate the situation; and then I use my intuition to kind of springboard off of that. As a little kid, I felt living in New York City, I was getting all of this energy and information, and it was too much, and it was kind of overwhelming."

She moved to LA in the early 90s, getting roles in shows like Beverly Hills 90210 and Fresh Prince of Bel Air, but when the work died down she focused on studying the tarot: "Instead of kind of feeling sorry for myself or fighting against it, I just jumped into my tarot studies and kept notebooks and really got to know the cards, and the combinations and things like that."

"I find that a lot of people have a misconception that there is something heavy or dark about it. And honestly it is just cards with archetypes on them. The tricky thing that I think people miss is the cards aren't magic, what they do is: they help you — they hopefully help you — lock into your own intuition."

She's weathered all the ups and downs with grace, but when the script for The Craft started rolling around town, Rachel knew "If anyone is going to be a little black witch in this town: It's me!" Even though she was thrilled to get the part, her character was the only one that didn't get a backstory. After 20 years she rolls her eyes a little bit at the "black best friend" roles she was constantly playing in the 90s: "Hey, I'm like the black best friend. Are you OK? Is everything OK with you, white girl, because there's like nothing going on with me and my family or anything, you will never meet my family. I am just here as a prop for you."

She, like the rest of us, is really excited about the reboot ofThe Craft in the works, but she thinks it would be even more interesting with adult witches: "Imagine seeing Fairuza [Balk]'s character as an adult — fucking fascinating." Cosigned, 100%. We bind you from fucking this up, Hollywood.





