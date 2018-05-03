Hold the damn phone. Not only have we been delivered a fresh interview from the eternally-elusive Rihanna complete with musings on Drake ("We don't have a friendship now, but we're not enemies either. It is what it is."), but our queen has delivered us a 10-minute makeup tutorial as to how to get her flawless visage — needless to say it's the stuff one could only dream of.

Pulling out all the Fenty products for the clip, Rihanna goes in with her contour, eye shadow and, of course, her now infamous Body Lava, giving us adorable anecdotes along the way. She apparently learned to contour after her weight gain, and learned all her top tricks from watching her mother and years in the makeup chair.

As for the interview, Rihanna comments on all insecurities including age: "OK, so now that I'm 30, are there things I'm supposed to do? Should I be worried? Should I be freezing my eggs? What do you do at 30?" And her body: "You've just got to laugh at yourself, honestly. I mean, I know when I'm having a fat day and when I've lost weight. I accept all of the bodies. I'm not built like a Victoria's Secret girl, and I still feel very beautiful and confident in my lingerie."

Oh, and she's working on a reggae album.

Watch her tutorial, below, and ask yourself one more time: If Rihanna is human, then what am I?