Yesterday, Entertainment Weekly published an exclusive first look at the full cast of the upcoming season of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 3. Ru revealed during a VH1 hour long special Friday that the roster of past contestants who will compete for a spot in the Drag Race Hall of Fame includes the following:

BenDeLaCreme (season 6), Trixie Mattel (season 7), Milk (season 6), Thorgy Thor (season 8), Kennedy Davenport (season 7), Aja (season 9), Chi Chi DeVayne (season 8), Morgan McMichaels (season 2), and Shangela, who has now compete on three separate editions of Drag Race after stints on seasons 2 and 3.

Chaka Khan was also part of the special episode and gave the following advice for the girls who'll go wig-to-wig for that coveted Hall of Fame spot: "This is a competition. Trust your instincts, trust yourself, and then lay back, and see what it do. Let it do what it do."

We're all the way shook.

Here's the full class photo:





