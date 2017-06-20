@kakigram

Musician and Instrumental Guitarist

she/her

"When I was young, I wanted to be a boy. I dressed like a boy for a while, until I got a little bit older, and realized that what I really wanted was to do all of the cool things that boys were doing. My parents were serious feminists, and encouraged me to move outside of the boundaries that are put on girls—I am eternally grateful to them for that. Puberty hit and that was rough. I was a late bloomer and was also coming to terms with the fact that I was gay. These days I'm a mom, and I pretty much look like a mom—like I got dressed too fast and I've got too much to do. But I also didn't give birth to my daughter, so sometimes I call myself a female dad. It seems to fit where I am right now.

I make mostly instrumental guitar music. It's genderless and doesn't have much of a relationship with reality—it has a mind of its own. I think the future of queer expression looks more interesting, more inclusive, and more representative of the truth than anything ever has before."

Shirt Gypsy Sport; earring I still Love You NYC; suit talent's own