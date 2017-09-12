In honor of our fall fashion Beautiful People issue PAPER, in collaboration with MCM and 7 For All Mankind took over Times Square's Dave and Buster's, transforming it into the perfect arcade to host a star-studded evening. While hopeful party-goers closed down 42nd St. to get in, guests inside snacked on game-room appetizers like pigs in a blanket and Ring Pops while playing racing games, pop-a-shot, and skeeball--or just posing on the skeeball lanes. Among the fashion week glitterati in attendance were Kaia Gerber, PAPER cover star Jordan Barrett, Neels Visser, Cardi B, Migos' Offset, Paris Hilton, D.R.A.M., India Gants, Carmen Carrera and many more. The whole evening was capped off by a performance from the magnetic PAPER fall cover star, Gucci Mane. Peep the slideshow below to get an inside glance at all the raucous, rocking Beautiful People.