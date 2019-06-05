In case you didn't know, the world's favorite heiress, DJ, and socialite Paris Hilton runs a pretty successful beauty brand, ProD.N.A. The high-end skincare line that only came into existence early last year was reportedly created with the assistance of world renowned chemists, and comes infused with a skin cell renewing complex called GenoMatrix. Now the entrepreneur is taking her innovation to the birthplace of superior skincare itself: South Korea.



Hilton threw launch party in Seoul earlier this month to mark the occasion, WWD reports. "It's a unique market because of their love for skin care," Hilton told the outlet. I've even seen these routines where there are like 18 steps... more than any other market in the world. They just love skin care. Already I know that it's going to be a huge success because everybody is already loving it so much."

ProD.N.A. already retails across 12 countries in the world. With this new expansion, Hilton aims to tap into a highly saturated but undeniably lucrative market.



