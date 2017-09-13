As we've learned, New York loves a good reason to party, and what better reason than NYFW? An exhaustive week of shows means a demanding week of parties—but that's a good thing. The seventh night of fashion week saw a number of noteworthy events including a Cindy Crawford-hosted party celebrating her partnership with Levi's RE/DONE, a Milk Makeup function honoring rapper Leikeli47'st latest album, Wash & Set and BAJA EAST basking in the debut of their latest collection. See below for some party pics and to check out the attendees including Kaia Gerber, Duckie Thot and our very own Mickey Boardman.