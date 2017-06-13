This month, Converse has launched a Pride collection of sneakers in its classic silhouette, with all net proceeds going to fund the It Gets Better Project and the Happy Hippie Foundation. The latter is famously founded by Miley Cyrus, who has been a vocal proponent of supporting the LGBT community and shining a spotlight on its members. Who can forget her over-the-top VMAs performance in 2015, which saw the singer bring out just about every contestant of RuPaul's Drag Race?

While these shoes are notably more reserved than what we've come to expect of Miley, they do show plenty of signs of her psychedelic aesthetic, and D.I.Y. attitude, too. The shoes are completely customizable with plenty of trippy prints.

Miley took to Instagram to show off the shoes, and to thank the famous footwear brand for its support, saying, "Thank u for joining the @happyhippiefdn family and helping us continue our fight for equality & justice!#YesToAll !"

Purchase your own pair here.



