With Memorial Day come and gone, the race for Song of the Summer has begun in earnest. The Kendricks, the Futures, The Drakes and The Katy Perrys of the world have already thrown down the gauntlet, and now it's time for the EDM poppers to show us what they're made of. Enter Major Lazer with the diabolically catchy "Know No Better," including contributions from all the biggest feature qweenz of 2017, Travis Scott, Camila Cabello and Quavo. This is one of the songs you can absolutely count on to be blaring out of every Soulcycle studio, Forever 21 and cellphone case kiosk this summer 17, so you may as well get into it now.

Listen to "Know No Better" below...

