It’s Never Been Easier to Try Kylie Jenner’s Lip Kit

In honor of Kylie Jenner's 21st birthday, not only has the star released a special Kylie Cosmetics #21 boxed set, but she's also giving us all the gift of lip kit filters on Instagram. And, to show us what they look like, she invited Caitlyn Jenner to partake in the social media reveal. On Wednesday, the pair took to Instagram stories to show off all the ways that you can cycle through Kylie's favorite lip kit colors without actually shelling out for the kit itself. And, while your look might only be applicable in photographs, you'll basically be able to test out all the best tones before investing in a full day lewk.

In an announcement, Kylie shares, "I launched my Instagram filters..."to which Caitlin responds, "Yeah, what the hell is that?" Well, Caitlin, Kylie is here to show you how it's done. "It just makes you look flawless... with a little lash..." shares the almost-21-year-old mom. It's actually pretty awesome that you can go from a deep red to navy blue lip with just the swipe of your finger, no purchase necessary. It's basically Kylie K without commitment.