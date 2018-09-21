Kim Petras' socials are out here looking like a Tim Burton mood board, and we demand to know what's going on.

Petras has Tweeted and Gram'd a series of bloodied, distorted CGI-heavy photos of herself styled as a sexy dead Victoria's Secret angel/Hades side-chick/goth middle schooler's notebook-doodled fantasy, captioned with clouds of cyber-garbled text obscuring words that might be... lyrics? Poetry from her forthcoming chapbook? A cry for help?

Related | Paris Hilton Interviews Kim Petras

Kim Petras on Instagram: “̷̞͂̈̉̃́͋͝A̶͎͚̘͛n̷͓͇̩̹̰͔͖̅̋̓͒͠͝ď̷̼͚̙͉̦̲͕͋̐̃̊̒͂̕͜…” Fans are scheming: do the photos mean new music, a campaign collab with Hot Topic, something to do with Lady Gaga's recent foray into body horror lewks?

A rewind over the last week of Petras' Twitter reveals more un-subtle hints that the pop star has a Halloween-friendly project on the way. She's been asking for horror movie recs, and recently wished a happy birthday to Cassandra Peterson aka horror's favorite valley girl, comic and TV character Elvira, Mistress of the dark and Queen of Halloween.

They are shared in-between cheerful count-downs to her departure supporting Troye Sivan's Bloom tour (which kicked off today) and Tweets like the below. Our queen contains multitudes.