Khloe Kardashian and boyfriend Tristan Thompson are definitely in love. The two of them have been dating for almost eight months now, and their relationship only seems to be getting more serious (and more adorable to look at from afar) as time goes on. Could these two be ready for the next step?

In a recent Evening Standard cover story about the reality-star-cum-denim-designer, Khloe admitted that, when it comes to her relationship with Tristan Thompson, she's "never been in this type of love." When asked if she would say yes if the Cleveland Cavaliers power forward were to propose to her tomorrow, the youngest Kardashian replied, "Yes, I would."



And marriage isn't the only thing Khloe is ready for. In fact, it's her dreams of being a mom that are driving the 32-year-old toward marriage. (Excluding the Jenner sisters, she's the only one of her Kardashian siblings who hasn't had children yet.) "I would love to have a family," she told the magazine. "We've talked about it." And given that Thompson just welcomed his first child to the world in December, Khloe is confident in her man's ability to be a good father. "He [already] is a father, and I know for a fact that he would be an impeccable father."

So I guess the ball's in your court now, Tristan. Are you ready to get down on one knee?

