Karl Lagerfeld Is Launching a Makeup Range

The late Karl Lagerfeld undeniably shaped contemporary fashion, but the designer also had other ideas in the works — most prominently to leave his mark in the beauty realm.



Now mere months after his unceremonious passing, Lagerfeld's eponymous label has revealed the brand is working with L'Oréal Paris for an exclusive "rock-chic style" makeup line which will come "fused with a sense of Parisian elegance," WWD reports.

"This line of makeup truly reflects the Karl Lagerfeld brand universe and what Karl loved in makeup," said Caroline Lebar, head of image and communication at the Karl Lagerfeld fashion house. "Karl liked it when a collaboration resonated with a brand and would make a real impact on many people."

No product or pricing details have been released yet, but the collection will reportedly debut as a "one-off" for online sales on September 20 this year, followed by a global release on September 27 during Paris Fashion Week.

"All of our fashion designer collaborations are an honor, but this one is particularly meaningful," said Délphine Viguier-Hovasse, the new global brand president of L'Oréal Paris told the outlet. "While Karl upturned the hierarchy of the landscape to democratize fashion, L'Oréal Paris is committed to making beauty according to women's own rules and desires."

The collection will accompanied by an exclusive campaign "inspired by Lagerfeld's brand codes and famous quotes and mantras, such as 'Embrace the present and invent the future.'"



