The eagle-eyed gossip goblinz over at TMZ noticed something... interesting while out papping Joe Jonas and his girlfriend Sophie Turner on a stroll through Soho yesterday.

There appears to be something written on Sansa Stark's hand there...





ENHANCE!







I'm sorry, does her hand say "JOE GIVES ME DA GOOD GOOD?"



And does his hand say *indecipherable something something smiley face*?

Great, perfect, just making sure.









