All-too-real sex scenes are a big part of what makes HBO so great -- from Insecure to High Maintenance to True Blood -- and a large component of Girls' limited success (imho) was their full-frontal embrace of all these awkward, weird kind of moments. That said, apparently there was one boundary too real for the show to cross in HBO's eyes (despite the network being weirdly okay with a full-blown orgy and a necro-perv, but okay).

Yep, according to Judd Apatow, Lena Dunham and HBO entertainment president Sue Naegle in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, there was apparently a scene with a cum arc conclusion shot that was even too much for the provocative network.

"We had a scene with a conclusion shot..." Apatow said, continuing later that, "HBO said, 'If this is in the show, we could lose our license.' We were like, 'Oh my God, we've actually found the line at HBO.'" More specifically, it turns out the then-president of HBO's programming, Mike Lombardo, responded to the scene with a "You don't need it."

Naegle also defended the network's decision in the interview by claiming that "it was like a fire hose!" so, yeah, idk.

[h/t The Hollywood Reporter]

photo by John Salangsang/BFA.com

