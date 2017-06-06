It's Pride Month which means the spotlight is particularly hot on the treatment of LGBTQ community leading many to come forward and actively pledge their allegiance to the cause.

Everlane is the latest to do so, releasing a "100% Human" range of t-shirts, sweatshirts, tanks and tote bags in rainbow print, with $5 from every sale going to benefit the Human Rights Campaign – the country's largest civil rights organization that works towards ceasing LGBTQ discrimination in America.

In the caption for her campaign photos, Hari Nef thanked Everlane for their ongoing "transparency" throughout the project, referencing to how companies often capitalize on consumer support of the LGBTQ community for publicity reasons.

"Pride month can be a weird time rife with mixed messages and corporate pinkwashing," she wrote, "but I think the only way to do it right is to use corporate platforms and production resources to move funds in the direction of the folks who need the most help. Allyship isn't just about celebrating folks who are different from you: it's sharing—always, always, always."

Everlane are hoping to raise $100,000 for the HRC by the end of the month. You can head over here to support their mission.

[h/t Out]



