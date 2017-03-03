Seeing as how the GIF has become an integral part of modern communication, PAPER is teaming up with our friends at GIPHY Arts to spotlight up-and-coming artists who are taking the medium to the next level. This week, we have Jamie Wolfe's frenetic, fluid humanoids.

Jamie Wolfe is an artist and animator currently based in LA and attending graduate school at CalArts. Recently, Wolfe has been concentrating on creating hand-drawn work, including a series of surreal and rhythmically evocative GIFs focused on abstracted figuration.