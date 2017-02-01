In a shocking turn of events, Lil Uzi Vert sounds as if he's in a heavy relationship with drugs and if we've learnt anything from the human race it's that relationships are worth singing about.

Produced by Lil Uzi Vert fave DJ Plugg, the track is called 'Uppin Downers' and consists of a hook that describes what Lil Uzi Vert takes to keep him up (quelle surprise!) and bring him down. It's subject matter also covers blacking out in a Ferrari and how he won't attend a party where there aren't pills. Can I get an amen?!

Listen to the track in a dark room with your front flash on so you can Snapchat your friends while head banging because you and Lil Uzi Vert's Soundcloud plays deserve it.