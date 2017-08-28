After years of pining, Frank is finally giving us what we want — more Frank.

Last night the singer dropped a dreamy new track, "Provider," on his Blonded radio show and via his website in a new lyric video. In it, someone deconstructs and rebuilds a boombox before popping the "Provider" tape in while the lyrics appear karaoke-style at the bottom of the screen. It seemed to be touch and go for Frank fans at the beginning of the summer after he pulled out of multiple scheduled shows, but Frank seems to be well and truly back in the swing with multiple new releases and a long run on this year's festival circuit. Thank god.

Listen below.

Image via Getty

