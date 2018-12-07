I've got some good news, and some good news. First of all, it's Friday afternoon. You made it! Congrats. Secondly, Rihanna's Fenty Beauty has finally dropped its much-anticipated new Gloss Bomb shade, FU$Y. Plus, as an additional fun surprise, a brand new range of powder highlighters called Fairy Bomb. Just in time for your weekend plans.

Let's start with FU$Y. She's a "lip luminizer" (read: gloss) in a perfect frosted pink color that's reminiscent of the fur-trimmed coat J.Lo wore in her video for "All I Have." Definitely a sweeter, girlier companion to Fenty Beauty's other two gloss shades, the neutral "Fenty Glow" and shimmering white "Diamond Milk." You can purchase all three at once as the cutely named "Gloss Goalz" set.

The Fairy Bomb highlighters, meanwhile, utilize the same super fine powder formula as previous Fenty Beauty product Fairy Bomb Glittering Pom Pom — just minus the slightly OTT pom pom part. The new range is more portable and easy to use, and delivers two new powder shades: 24KRAY and COPPA CHILL. That's gold and copper, if you don't speak Rihanna. They're coconut scented, and according to the brand's Instagram are intended for use on both face and body.

FU$Y retails for $18, and Fairy Bomb pots are $28 each. Glow forth and purchase, from the Fenty Beauty website, Sephora, and Harvey Nichols.