You can now FaceTime with 31 of your best friends at once if that's something that sounds fun and not completely stressful to you.

While multiple-person video chats are often chaotic and difficult to manage, a recent demonstration of the new FaceTime feature at today's World Wide Developer's Conference shows that the interface is surprisingly sleek and seemingly easy to use. When talking about the forthcoming iOS 12, Craig Federighi, Apple's senior vice president of Software Engineering, illustrated the feature by FaceTime calling members of the Apple team located in Cupertino, California.

As he demonstrated, the user interface depicts various users as "tiles" that show up on screen. At the bottom of the screen is a "roster" of all the users in the call. Whoever is speaking will automatically become the biggest tile on the screen. Conversely, any user can zoom in on another user of their choosing by tapping on their "tile."

FaceTime can be easily accessed from within a group text, and the camera used for FaceTime contains animoji, filters, and stickers.

Watch the FaceTime call in all its nerdy Silicon Valley glory, below:

Photo via Twitter