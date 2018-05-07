Back in 2014, PAPER was the first to #BreaktheInternet with its jaw-dropping cover featuring Kim Kardashian West channeling a famous nude Jean-Paul Goude photograph. Sixteen million people visited the site in just two days, and the viral moment became not only a flashpoint for pop culture, but a benchmark for the future of digital marketing.

The mastermind behind that moment was PAPER's own Drew Elliott, who started with the company as an intern at 19 years old and is now Chief Creative Officer and co-owner of ENTtech Media Group LLC, the newly launched parent company of PAPER.

Business of Fashion asked Elliott to create an online education course in digital marketing, giving its community access to his formula to break the internet, through a "comprehensive digital marketing playbook — spanning organic and paid social strategies, influencer marketing, video creation and live streaming."

In Chapter One of the series, Elliott gave five examples of ways to connect with audiences and get your content out there: Focus on the content, not the result; Read the mood and respond; Recognize consumers want to be part of a movement; Harness celebrities and influencers; Tailor content to existing communities.



Head to BoF to get detailed insights from Elliott himself on these points and more, and to sign up for the eight-part series.

Photo Courtesy of Business of Fashion