A new lunar year is coming, and on Friday night New York City's resident, Asian LGBTQIA-friendly, roving dance party BUBBLE_T made sure to ring in the "Year of the Pig" with something big. In partnership with the Museum of Modern Art, they created BOBADOME — a one-of-a-kind night of DJs, drag performances, dragon dances, interactive installations, cocktails, and snacks at the MoMA PS1 museum.

The event, which is MoMA PS1's third annual "Night at the Museum" party, sold out almost immediately and the VM Dome was packed. Performers that graced the stage with their presence included drag queens and artists Bichon, Untitled Queen, West Dakota, Sina, HARAJUKU, Lady Ligaya, Zah, Vincent Chong & Co, Jia Sung, Sarula Bao, clayRUH, and Slayrizz. Meanwhile, another part of the part was happening in the "Banana Bungalow."

Banana Magazine, an annual print publication dedicated to contemporary Asian culture, set up a karaoke night with Brooklyn-based plant shop Rooted NYC, which was hosted by Asian Not Asian podcasters Fumi Abe and Mic Nguyen. People didn't shy away from the mic, and belted out classic karaoke hits like The Killers' "Mr. Brightside."

Relive the night and take a sneak peek into BOBADOME with the photos below.