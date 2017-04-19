Less than a month after the New York Times published a damning investigation into a bevy of sexual harassment allegations made against Bill O'Reilly, the embattled primetime host is officially out at Fox News.
Despite over $13 million in settlements with complainants, profuse denials, and an endorsement from the pussy-grabbing president of America himself, O'Reilly just couldn't keep the advertisers from jumping off his sinking ship and so Rupert Murdoch finally pulled the plug.
"After a thorough and careful review of the allegations, the company and Bill O'Reilly have agreed that Bill O'Reilly will not be returning to the Fox News Channel," 21st Century Fox, Fox News's parent company, said in a statement.
After the allegations came to light, women both outside and within Fox began calling for his departure. The firing comes less than a year after another flood of harassment allegations resulted in the ouster of former Fox CEO and professional creep Roger Ailes. By the time of his firing, at least 50 advertisers had pulled their ads from O'Reilly's show, a fact that was not lost on much of the internet.
Capitalist agenda aside, the news was still a huge deal for survivors of harassment and assault and their friends and family, which translates to roughly the entire world. The internet is celebrating in kind:
Though we hope not to see him in the Trump White House anytime soon, here at PAPER we do have some words for O'Reilly during this difficult time:
[h/t NYT]
Image via Getty