Ariana Grande is currently enduring a very public breakup. It can't be fun! And she's taken to social media to vent a little, and show some strength.

Today, she posted a selfie on her Instagram story with this caption: "can't believe i almost let my anxiety ruin this for me today !!! not today satan ! not tomorrow or the next day either not no more u can suck my big green dick 💚 finna sing my heart out and be a big walking vessel of love bye."

Ari, you are indeed a vessel of love.

The pop star sports glittery green lipstick in the picture, perhaps in a nod to her upcoming Wicked special on NBC. She'll be singing "The Wizard And I," one of the musical's key songs (originally popularized by Idina Menzel, or Adele Dazeem in John Travolta-speak).

Anxiety is a nightmare to deal with, but we hope Piggy Smalls is there for comfort.

Photo via BFA