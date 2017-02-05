Nicki Minaj Posted a Pregnancy Pic and Fans Are Freaking Out
It's been literally seconds since Beyoncé posted her internet-breaking collection of maternity photos. So when Nicki Minaj posted what looks like a pregnancy announcement on Instagram, fans lost it all over again.
She captioned the picture "ATBIMS. 😂 y'all so childish Omgskibbidybopbopghjhddfnjj - I was gonna wait to share the news but..." It should be noted that ATBIMS stands for "all these bitches is my sons," one of her favorite refrains. It's clear that the picture was a joke, but fans were still unreasonably hopeful.
There is some talk about Nicki posting the picture after Meek Mill claimed last month that Nicki is pregnant.
