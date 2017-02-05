It's been literally seconds since Beyoncé posted her internet-breaking collection of maternity photos. So when Nicki Minaj posted what looks like a pregnancy announcement on Instagram, fans lost it all over again.





She captioned the picture "ATBIMS. 😂 y'all so childish Omgskibbidybopbopghjhddfnjj - I was gonna wait to share the news but..." It should be noted that ATBIMS stands for "all these bitches is my sons," one of her favorite refrains. It's clear that the picture was a joke, but fans were still unreasonably hopeful.







Nicki Minaj pregnant too😭🤦🏽♀️where have I been ?

— LIYAH👑 (@lilliyahfineass) February 5, 2017





Wait

Is Nicki Minaj pregnant

— Beth🖤 (@SimpIyHerrera) February 5, 2017





NICKI MINAJ AND YONCÉ R BOTH PREGNANT WTFFF

— 🖤 (@irwinheart) February 5, 2017





There is some talk about Nicki posting the picture after Meek Mill claimed last month that Nicki is pregnant.





Meek mill texting nicki Minaj sayin that he's pregnant rn pic.twitter.com/UuODnJVbPf

— Master Bruce (@hoop_tilidie) February 1, 2017

Header photo via David X Prutting/BFA.com