Luxury fashion house Kenzo has made a habit of creating very smart, very beautiful campaigns and it looks like the next one will be no different.

Creative directors Humberto Leon and Carol Lim have tapped actress Natasha Lyonne (of Orange is the New Black fame) to direct the brand's fifth short film titled "Cabiria, Charity, Chastity", which follows protagonist Chastity while she confronts her past as a burlesque dancer.

The ad will premiere on Kenzo's website September 1 and will also feature Maya Rudolph, Fred Armisen, Greta Lee, James Ransone, Matt Lucas, Macaulay Culkin, Waris Ahluwalia and Leslie Odom Jr. Although it will be Lyonne's directorial debut, she will join a pretty elite list of Kenzo fashion film alums, including "Lemonade" director Kahlil Joseph, as well as Carrie Brownstein, Sean Baker and Gregg Araki.

Buckle on in for this one, my loves, it's going to be a wild ride.

[h/t WWD]

Image courtesy of Kenzo