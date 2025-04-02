Be Bold in Ray-Ban's Mega Styles





Just in time for a spring refresh, Ray-Ban is turning up the volume on some of its most iconic frames, reworking them with thicker temples and a bolder attitude, but without losing that classic appeal. It’s a new introduction of the past that still feels totally now.

Take the new Mega Balorama, for example. The Balorama originally launched in 1967, the sleek, wrapped silhouette quickly moved from a purely functional frame to a favorite of rebels, movie stars and underground icons alike. Over the decades, it’s popped up everywhere — from dusty race tracks to gritty dance floors — and now, it’s back with a twist.

Still channeling that effortlessly cool ‘60s energy, the updated Mega Balorama keeps its original DNA but adds extra-wide temples and a chunkier feel for more impact, and it’s available in five colorways, including classic black, havana brown, and a trio of striped designs. The Balorama’s evolution is more than just a facelift. It’s a symbol of how timeless style can keep pushing forward without losing its soul.

And if you’re someone who likes to add a little color into your life, Ray-Ban is also offering up four fun color combinations that are perfect for warm days ahead with the Mega Wayfarer — another spin on one of the most recognizable frames, amped up with a thicker silhouette and fresh color options. It’s the kind of statement piece that fits right in whether you're headed to a festival, a gallery opening, or just for your everyday.

The new Mega styles are all about being seen during a time when self-expression is celebrated more than ever.