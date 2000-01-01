Most people’s UGG story begins with Oprah. In 2000, she named the brand’s fluffy signature boots during her “favorite things” segment, and within days they were selling out everywhere. Whether worn in the spirit of fashion, comfort, or irony, sheepskin shoes became an early millennium street style staple — just as likely to be seen on Sarah Jessica Parker walking around the West Village as they were Paris Hilton exiting LAX.

Then, like most of us, the UGG brand evolved. These days those snug winter boots are joined by a range of striking sandals, sneakers, and slides that are literally made for summer road trips. Warm weather isn’t as out of sync with the brand’s ethos as you’d think — founded by an Australian surfer on the shores of Malibu in 1978, UGG has always been intrinsically Californian.

Dreaming of Coachella from our Manhattan office, the PAPER fashion team styled the latest UGG collection in preparation for the upcoming festival season. Keep scrolling through this shoppable shoot for a dreamy, desert-ready new take that we like to think Oprah would still approve of.