Break The Internet 2018
Break the internet™ awards
Illustration: Mark Grenier/Shutterstock
Sports Moment of the Year
Adam Rippon Shades Mike Pence
France Wins the World Cup
Naomi Osaka Defeats Serena Williams
Colin Kaepernick’s Nike Campaign
Unified Korea Marches at the Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony
Red Gerard’s Snowboarding Gold Medal Win at the Winter Olympics
Breakout Actor of the Year
Noah Centineo
Henry Golding
Lana Condor
Letitia Wright
Rachel Brosnahan
Lakeith Stanfield
Breakout Musician of the Year
Billie Eilish
Hayley Kiyoko
Bradley Cooper
Why Don’t We
BTS
Kim Petras
Clapback of the Year
Chrissy Teigen’s Response to Pregnancy Rumors
Cardi B’s Response to Fat Shaming
Busy Phillips’ Response to Fat Shaming
Lana Del Rey’s Response to Kanye’s Support of Trump
Ambien’s Response to Roseanne’s Tweets
LeBron James’ Response to Laura Ingraham’s Criticism
Music Drop of the Year
Astroworld by Travis Scott
Sweetener by Ariana Grande
Invasion of Privacy by Cardi B
Swimming by Mac Miller
Bloom by Troye Sivan
Everything Is Love by The Carters
Scorpion by Drake
Queen by Nicki Minaj
Beerbongs & Bentleys by Post Malone
Movie Campaign of the Year
Black Panther
Crazy Rich Asians
A Star Is Born
Avengers
Jurassic World
Ocean's Eight
TV Binge Watch of the Year
Queer Eye
Wild Wild Country
Sharp Objects
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Killing Eve
Barry
Selfie of the Year
Selfie Kid and Justin Timberlake at the Super Bowl
Elle Fanning and Angelina Jolie
Joe Biden and Barack Obama
The "Old Kylie”
Kim Kardashian in a Chanel bikini
Laura Jean and Peter’s Selfie in To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before
Instagram Photo of the Year
Kylie Announces Stormi
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin’s Engagement Announcement
Kim Kardashian’s “Like Butter” Photo
Lady Gaga Photographed by Eli Russell Linnetz
Nicki Minaj's "Queen" Album Art, Shot by Mert and Marcus
Travis Scott's "Astroworld" Album Art, Shot by David LaChapelle
Beauty Vlogger of the Year
Nikita Dragun
Bretman Rock
Jeffree Star
Patrick Starrr
Nyma Tang
Nikki Tutorials
Best Beauty Moment of The Year
Fenty Beauty Launch
Kaia Gerber's sky high bouffant at Valentino
CBD beauty goes mainstream
Kim Kardashian gets 'Ahuman'
Slime Green takes over
CGI beauty models
Meme of the Year
“My Momma Said” (aka Cardi B as a Kid)
Kanye West’s Ye Album Art
Bradley Cooper’s “Just wanted to take another look at you” Scene from A Star Is Born
Squinting Woman
Lindsay Lohan’s Beach House Dance in Mykonos
Miss Vanjie
Young Thug and Lil Durk Troubleshooting
Rihanna Argument
Ariana Grande Licking a Lollipop
