Illustration: Mark Grenier/Shutterstock
Break The Internet 2018

Clapback of the Year

Chrissy Teigen’s Response to Pregnancy Rumors

Cardi B’s Response to Fat Shaming

Busy Phillips’ Response to Fat Shaming

Lana Del Rey’s Response to Kanye’s Support of Trump

Ambien’s Response to Roseanne’s Tweets

LeBron James’ Response to Laura Ingraham’s Criticism

Break The Internet 2018

Selfie of the Year

Selfie Kid and Justin Timberlake at the Super Bowl

Elle Fanning and Angelina Jolie

Joe Biden and Barack Obama

The "Old Kylie”

Kim Kardashian in a Chanel bikini

Laura Jean and Peter’s Selfie in To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before

Break The Internet 2018

Instagram Photo of the Year

Kylie Announces Stormi

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin’s Engagement Announcement 

Kim Kardashian’s “Like Butter” Photo

Lady Gaga Photographed by Eli Russell Linnetz

Nicki Minaj's "Queen" Album Art, Shot by Mert and Marcus

Travis Scott's "Astroworld" Album Art, Shot by David LaChapelle

Break The Internet 2018

Meme of the Year

“My Momma Said” (aka Cardi B as a Kid)

Kanye West’s Ye Album Art

Bradley Cooper’s “Just wanted to take another look at you” Scene from A Star Is Born 

Squinting Woman

Lindsay Lohan’s Beach House Dance in Mykonos 

Miss Vanjie 

Young Thug and Lil Durk Troubleshooting

Rihanna Argument

Ariana Grande Licking a Lollipop