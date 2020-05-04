POV: You've just spent thirty-nine (39) whole minutes sitting on Non-Premium Zoom, talking about absolutely nothing of significance when your eyes start to drift up to the lefthand corner of your screen. Then, you see it: Less Than a Minute. Your stomach drops. Your mind goes blank. Panic sets in. How can you wrap up the conversation in under 60 seconds? You can't even remember what you called to discuss in the first place.

Whether you've tuned out your co-workers on a morning check-in meeting, or you've been subjected to a birthday Zoom "celebration" — chances are, in the past three months, you've been there before. And while we're sure you'd love nothing more than to log off of Zoom for good, PAPER's enlisted the help of our favorite comedy duos to, at the very least, make you feel seen.

Below, watch Jordan Firstman (writer, actor, filmmaker for TBS' Search Party, Comedy Central's The Other Two, Netflix's Big Mouth) and Lauren Servideo (Instagram's favorite character comic) take their relationship to the next level with Less Than a Minute on Zoom.

Click here to tip Jordan and here to tip Lauren.

